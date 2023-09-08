Previous
“Back to school” storefront by robfalbo
178 / 365

“Back to school” storefront

Photo of the day... Corso Italia
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)

“Back to school” storefront at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

