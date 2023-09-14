Previous
Cárdenas, Cuba by robfalbo
184 / 365

Cárdenas, Cuba

Photo of the day… Cárdenas, Cuba
(Matanzas Province)
© Rob Falbo

A quick chat and photo before heading off to school and work one early morning in Cuba.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise