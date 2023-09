Green light...

Photo of the day… Green light

Geese and their goslings.

Richmond Hill, Ontario Canada

© Rob Falbo



A fun family photo...



The Canada goose or Canadian goose, when not walking and obstructing traffic, according to National Geographic is a very fast flyer.

It is capable of flying 2,400 km in a 24-hour period given a favorable “tail” wind.

Also, they can grow to be 20 pounds and live an average of 24 years, with the oldest, recorded goose, (according to N.G.) being 33 years old.



(Shot with a Black Berry 9800 back in the day.)