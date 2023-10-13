Previous
Friday the 13th by robfalbo
Friday the 13th

Photo of the day... Friday, the 13th.
tags Evolution, Las Vegas
© Rob Falbo

Saw this at LAS ~ great photo for today!
Cool POS ad.

The fact remains that millions of dollars are lost every Friday the 13th, due to people's refusal to travel, conduct business, and even make major purchases.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
