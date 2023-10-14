Previous
Hot Air Balloon ~ Paris Las Vegas by robfalbo
214 / 365

Hot Air Balloon ~ Paris Las Vegas

Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo

Taken from the French bistro Mon Ami Gabi, a photo of the neon Montgolfier hot air balloon at Paris Las Vegas.

One of the most famous structures on the strip as well as the half scale, 540-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
