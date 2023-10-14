Sign up
Hot Air Balloon ~ Paris Las Vegas
Photo of the day… A feast for the eyes…
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo
Taken from the French bistro Mon Ami Gabi, a photo of the neon Montgolfier hot air balloon at Paris Las Vegas.
One of the most famous structures on the strip as well as the half scale, 540-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
vegas
