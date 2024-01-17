Previous
Italian Sunset by robfalbo
309 / 365

Italian Sunset

Photo of the day... Italian Sunset
Tyrrhenian Sea, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

One of the most picturesque views of a sunset... from last summer!

Let's forget winter for a second.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

