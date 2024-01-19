Sign up
311 / 365
South of France
Photo of the day... "Special Request #1"
© Rob Falbo
Requested by Corinne C...
"Bird’s eye of a nice neighborhood in the south of France." came up with this...
(Powered by DALL-E3)
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
