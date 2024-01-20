Previous
Ninja by robfalbo
312 / 365

Ninja

Photo of the day... Ninja
© Rob Falbo

“There’s always a reason to look up.”
~ A.D. Posey
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
85% complete

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Too cute.
January 20th, 2024  
Zilli
Love the quote! I'll use it as one of my mantras!
January 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Beautiful cat portrait…. and lovely quote.
January 20th, 2024  
