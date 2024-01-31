Uranus Fudge Factory

Photo of the day...

Uranus Fudge Factory

Saint Robert, Missouri, USA

© Rob Falbo



Not sure what to say about this place, has anybody else been here?



On Interstate 44 & Historic Route 66 is Uranus, Missouri, a "pun"-filled tourist destination located in the Beautiful Ozarks in South Central Missouri. (Between Saint Louis and Springfield, Missouri)



