Uranus Fudge Factory
Photo of the day...
Uranus Fudge Factory
Saint Robert, Missouri, USA
© Rob Falbo
Not sure what to say about this place, has anybody else been here?
On Interstate 44 & Historic Route 66 is Uranus, Missouri, a "pun"-filled tourist destination located in the Beautiful Ozarks in South Central Missouri. (Between Saint Louis and Springfield, Missouri)
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
fun
,
travel
,
route 66
,
missouri
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 31st, 2024
