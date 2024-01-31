Previous
Uranus Fudge Factory
323 / 365

Uranus Fudge Factory


Saint Robert, Missouri, USA
© Rob Falbo

Not sure what to say about this place, has anybody else been here?

On Interstate 44 & Historic Route 66 is Uranus, Missouri, a "pun"-filled tourist destination located in the Beautiful Ozarks in South Central Missouri. (Between Saint Louis and Springfield, Missouri)

31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Rob Falbo

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
January 31st, 2024  
