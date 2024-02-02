Previous
Happy Groundhog Day by robfalbo
325 / 365

Happy Groundhog Day

Photo of the day... Spring Vibes
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Derived from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow, winter will go on for 6 more weeks. On the flip side, if it does not see its shadow, spring will come early this year.

This morning, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow... which means according to the legend, spring is right around the corner.

In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, thousands of people took part in the annual Groundhog Day tradition celebrated in Canada and the U.S.

Let's not forget 'Groundhog Day', the funny 1993 American fantasy movie starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

In other news, its 139 days until summer!
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Groundhog Day is my favorite movie! Nice pic!
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise