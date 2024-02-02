Happy Groundhog Day

Photo of the day... Spring Vibes

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Derived from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow and sees its shadow, winter will go on for 6 more weeks. On the flip side, if it does not see its shadow, spring will come early this year.



This morning, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow... which means according to the legend, spring is right around the corner.



In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, thousands of people took part in the annual Groundhog Day tradition celebrated in Canada and the U.S.



Let's not forget 'Groundhog Day', the funny 1993 American fantasy movie starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.



In other news, its 139 days until summer!

