Blue Sky by robfalbo
327 / 365

Blue Sky

Photo of the day... Blue Sky
London, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

I never get tired of the blue sky.
~ Vincent Van Gogh
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Olwynne
Lots of people don't like these wind turbines but I love them
February 4th, 2024  
Mallory ace
Stunning capture! Love the blue sky against the green.
February 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Love the colours and the composition.
February 4th, 2024  
Jen ace
Rich, beautiful colors 🤩
February 4th, 2024  
