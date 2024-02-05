Previous
The Awakening Mural by robfalbo
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Most commuters will recognize this partial view of Canada’s longest mural, 'The Awakening Mural' by the Essencia Art Collective which is 300 meters long x 6 meters high.

The project strives to honour Mother Nature and tell the gripping story of the Climate Change crisis that is shaking the very foundation of our existence on Earth.

Painted by Essencia’s three founding members Bruno Smoky, Fiya Bruxa and Shalak Attack in 2016, it took one month to complete. ~artworxto.ca
Rob Falbo

Bill Davidson
What a superb project.
February 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing is that!
February 5th, 2024  
Cordiander
This impressive mural is a very good project.
February 5th, 2024  
