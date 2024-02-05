Sign up
328 / 365
The Awakening Mural
Photo of the day...
The Awakening Mural
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Most commuters will recognize this partial view of Canada’s longest mural, 'The Awakening Mural' by the Essencia Art Collective which is 300 meters long x 6 meters high.
The project strives to honour Mother Nature and tell the gripping story of the Climate Change crisis that is shaking the very foundation of our existence on Earth.
Painted by Essencia’s three founding members Bruno Smoky, Fiya Bruxa and Shalak Attack in 2016, it took one month to complete. ~artworxto.ca
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
graffiti
mural
canada
art
toronto
ontario
street art
Bill Davidson
What a superb project.
February 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing is that!
February 5th, 2024
Cordiander
This impressive mural is a very good project.
February 5th, 2024
