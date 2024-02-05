The Awakening Mural

The Awakening Mural

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Most commuters will recognize this partial view of Canada’s longest mural, 'The Awakening Mural' by the Essencia Art Collective which is 300 meters long x 6 meters high.



The project strives to honour Mother Nature and tell the gripping story of the Climate Change crisis that is shaking the very foundation of our existence on Earth.



Painted by Essencia’s three founding members Bruno Smoky, Fiya Bruxa and Shalak Attack in 2016, it took one month to complete. ~artworxto.ca

