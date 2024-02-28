Sign up
351 / 365
Nottawasaga Bay #12
Photo of the Day… Nottawasaga Bay Sunrise
Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
“A photograph is a picture painted by the sun without instruction in art.”
~ Ambrose Bierce.
Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
351
photos
85
followers
220
following
96% complete
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Tags
nature
,
water
,
sun
,
sunday
,
weekend
,
sunrise
,
landscapes
,
orangesky
,
nottawasaga bay
,
goergian bay
,
rob top 20
