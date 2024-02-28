Previous
Nottawasaga Bay #12 by robfalbo
Nottawasaga Bay #12

Photo of the Day… Nottawasaga Bay Sunrise
Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“A photograph is a picture painted by the sun without instruction in art.”

~ Ambrose Bierce.

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
