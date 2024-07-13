Previous
Horse Whisperer by robfalbo
Horse Whisperer

Photo of the day… Horse Whisperer.
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Getting ready for the first race at Woodbine... 😄
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 13th, 2024  
