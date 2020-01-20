Sign up
Photo 1118
All the greens...
Week 4 for the 52 week challenge - simply "green". I like this photo - it was the first time we'd seen rain in quite a while!
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
18th January 2020 3:01pm
Tags
52wc-2020-w4
