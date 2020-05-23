Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1242
Driving again #5
Surfers Paradise in the background - still basically closed down, but the beaches are open to locals. This is another shot of "The Alley" - a favourite spot for surfers with long boards.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2279
photos
101
followers
74
following
340% complete
View this month »
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
14th May 2020 3:44am
Tags
scenesoftheroad-19
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool edit. It has a sorta sci-fi feel to it. Fav!
May 21st, 2020
