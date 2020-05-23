Previous
Next
Driving again #5 by robz
Photo 1242

Driving again #5

Surfers Paradise in the background - still basically closed down, but the beaches are open to locals. This is another shot of "The Alley" - a favourite spot for surfers with long boards.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Cool edit. It has a sorta sci-fi feel to it. Fav!
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise