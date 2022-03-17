Previous
What we love #4 by robz
Photo 1902

What we love #4

Late afternoon from the bedroom window...
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fifth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would love that view too- love the long shadows and sunburst.
March 25th, 2022  
