Small things #7 by robz
Photo 2427

Small things #7

A paddock of grass became a cute little abstract..
25th May 2024 25th May 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
664% complete

*lynn ace
great capture, Rob
May 23rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the droplet.
May 23rd, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely colours and focus.
May 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Nice find.
May 23rd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
Love the background that accentuates the water droplet.
May 23rd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
May 23rd, 2024  
