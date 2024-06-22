Previous
Last of the weird colours. by robz
Last of the weird colours.

For a while anyway. They have been fun to play with. Thanks to all of you for your patience, interest, favs and wonderful comments. A soft, paper daisy.....
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
672% complete

KV ace
Reminds me of the look of a negative… love the soft tones… delightful!
June 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty
June 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
The detail really stands out!
June 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
June 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@kvphoto Hi KV. It actually is a negative of the original - with a little bit of fine tuning. Most of this series have been negatives, they are just sooo addictive to play with. Cheers Rob
June 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat result!
June 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
It feels like it’s alive and moving in the breeze
June 20th, 2024  
