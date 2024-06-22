Sign up
Previous
Photo 2455
Last of the weird colours.
For a while anyway. They have been fun to play with. Thanks to all of you for your patience, interest, favs and wonderful comments. A soft, paper daisy.....
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
8
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3509
photos
134
followers
106
following
672% complete
View this month »
Views
14
Comments 8
8
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
KV
ace
Reminds me of the look of a negative… love the soft tones… delightful!
June 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So pretty
June 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
The detail really stands out!
June 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
June 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@kvphoto
Hi KV. It actually is a negative of the original - with a little bit of fine tuning. Most of this series have been negatives, they are just sooo addictive to play with. Cheers Rob
June 20th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Neat result!
June 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It feels like it’s alive and moving in the breeze
June 20th, 2024
