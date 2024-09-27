Sign up
Previous
Photo 2551
Springtime flowers #13
Another small forest of colour - but this time they are all roughly 4 ft high. In the bottom left hand corner I've shown an enlargement of one flower of these "trigger plants."
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3608
photos
135
followers
108
following
698% complete
View this month »
2551
Views
3
1
365
DSC-TX30
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, such an abundance too. Lovely capture and good that you included the enlargement.
September 27th, 2024
