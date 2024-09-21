Previous
Photo 2545

Springtime flowers #8

In this case, a small springtime forest of two different plants - tall Sundews (Drosera plants) and Early Nancy flowers. Both of them are only approx 4 inchs high. Two of my favourites.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
I am really enjoying this series, Rob.
September 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of Spring
September 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sweet wee things
September 20th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
pure happiness
September 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fragile looking...nice capture
September 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 20th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty and delicate looking.
September 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
September 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely field of flowers
September 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 21st, 2024  
