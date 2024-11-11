Previous
Back to the city #8 by robz
Photo 2596

Back to the city #8

The river is contained within huge sandstone cliffs for quite long distances through the city. Many of these areas are dedicated open spaces. The cliffs are used for rock climbing.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A beautiful view and the cliffs are amazing!
November 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They look great for rock climbing, but you wouldn’t get me up there! Nice view.
November 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Incredible rocky cliffs...nice shot
November 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
November 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely scene and textures.
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise