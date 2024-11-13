Poppies planted at the Soldier Settlement Site.

Our little farm was originally a soldier settlement property for returned soldiers from WW1. The soldiers named the various small townships involved in the project - and they chose to name them after the very battlefields where they lost so many comrades. Hence, our farm is located in Amiens, Qld Aust. There is a remembrance site in the town, and these poppies have been planted there.

This is the first time i have ever had a chance to really take a close look at their interesting structure. They seem to be remarkably hard to photograph with my little camera. :)