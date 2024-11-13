Previous
Poppies planted at the Soldier Settlement Site. by robz
Photo 2598

Poppies planted at the Soldier Settlement Site.

Our little farm was originally a soldier settlement property for returned soldiers from WW1. The soldiers named the various small townships involved in the project - and they chose to name them after the very battlefields where they lost so many comrades. Hence, our farm is located in Amiens, Qld Aust. There is a remembrance site in the town, and these poppies have been planted there.
This is the first time i have ever had a chance to really take a close look at their interesting structure. They seem to be remarkably hard to photograph with my little camera. :)
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
711% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
How interesting. My father was a Soldiers Settler and I grew up on just such a farm. Great memorial collage
November 12th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful tribute. I have a difficult time capturing details in that color. I think you images are beautiful.
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely captures and collage.
November 12th, 2024  
John ace
So richly colorful and apropos!
November 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely collage.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise