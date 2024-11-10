Sign up
Previous
Photo 2595
Back to the city #7
A different view of the Story Bridge - taken from the top of the cliffs behind Felons Brewery. This is the lift which takes you down 4 floors to the brewery itself....
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
4
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
This is very impressive…
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great looking structure.
November 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
November 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I love your presentation of this
November 9th, 2024
