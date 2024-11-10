Previous
Back to the city #7 by robz
Photo 2595

Back to the city #7

A different view of the Story Bridge - taken from the top of the cliffs behind Felons Brewery. This is the lift which takes you down 4 floors to the brewery itself....
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
710% complete

Beverley ace
This is very impressive…
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking structure.
November 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
November 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love your presentation of this
November 9th, 2024  
