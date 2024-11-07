Previous
Back to the city #4 by robz
Photo 2592

Back to the city #4

Such a wonderful conversion. This building is now a theatre, art centre, exhibition hall and restaurant. It gets some fabulous exhibits including International photographic events.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise