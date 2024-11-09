Sign up
Previous
Photo 2594
Back to the city #6
I know I've shown this type of image before - but every time I see them it's fascinating. This was taken from the ferry as we went under the Story Bridge and therefore has a different background.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3651
photos
136
followers
101
following
710% complete
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
November 8th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nice lines and angles
November 8th, 2024
