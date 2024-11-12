Sign up
Photo 2597
Back to the city #9
Life at the top of the cliffs! A fabulous Queenslander recently fully renovated. Not a bad spot to live....
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3654
photos
136
followers
101
following
711% complete
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Wendy
ace
Image those views. Wow.
November 11th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It probably has a million dollar view too!
November 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks rather grand!
November 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful place to live and wonderful capture
November 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home, bet it costs a bob or two.
November 11th, 2024
