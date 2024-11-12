Previous
Back to the city #9 by robz
Back to the city #9

Life at the top of the cliffs! A fabulous Queenslander recently fully renovated. Not a bad spot to live....
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
711% complete

Wendy ace
Image those views. Wow.
November 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It probably has a million dollar view too!
November 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks rather grand!
November 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful place to live and wonderful capture
November 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful home, bet it costs a bob or two.
November 11th, 2024  
