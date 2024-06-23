Sign up
Previous
Photo 2456
You either love them or hate them...
Incredible fun - or, should be banned! Available for hire by the hour.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
6
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3510
photos
135
followers
106
following
672% complete
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
Views
21
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 21st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Whatever are they?
June 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
June 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lots of fun provided there are no swimmers nearby 😄😱🏊🏼♀️
June 21st, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Fantastic capture! They can be a nuisance if there are too many out at one time but a few aren't so bad.
June 21st, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Chaotic fun. Good image
June 21st, 2024
