You either love them or hate them... by robz
You either love them or hate them...

Incredible fun - or, should be banned! Available for hire by the hour.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Good capture
June 21st, 2024  
Whatever are they?
June 21st, 2024  
Cool shot.
June 21st, 2024  
Lots of fun provided there are no swimmers nearby 😄😱🏊🏼‍♀️
June 21st, 2024  
Fantastic capture! They can be a nuisance if there are too many out at one time but a few aren't so bad.
June 21st, 2024  
Chaotic fun. Good image
June 21st, 2024  
