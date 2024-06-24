Sign up
Previous
Photo 2457
You know you live in a tourist town...
when you go for a walk and see a bus drive into the water...
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
10
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3511
photos
135
followers
106
following
673% complete
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Fun collage
June 22nd, 2024
Karen
ace
lol - a great series of shots showing the bus doing just that! That's quite an incredible bus - does it cross that swathe of water right to the other side?
June 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how fun would that be?
June 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Is it an amphibious bus? Super collage.
June 22nd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Good capture. Bus, water?
June 22nd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice collage
June 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Amazing collage!
June 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yikes… great photos…
June 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a fabulous collage - hope it survived the swim
June 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
June 22nd, 2024
