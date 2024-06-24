Previous
You know you live in a tourist town... by robz
Photo 2457

You know you live in a tourist town...

when you go for a walk and see a bus drive into the water...
24th June 2024

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Fun collage
June 22nd, 2024  
Karen ace
lol - a great series of shots showing the bus doing just that! That's quite an incredible bus - does it cross that swathe of water right to the other side?
June 22nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how fun would that be?
June 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Is it an amphibious bus? Super collage.
June 22nd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Good capture. Bus, water?
June 22nd, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice collage
June 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Amazing collage!
June 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yikes… great photos…
June 22nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a fabulous collage - hope it survived the swim
June 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Funny
Funny
June 22nd, 2024  
