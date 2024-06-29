Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2462
A roof made of huge sails.
An interesting idea for the roof of the marina..
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
11
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3516
photos
136
followers
106
following
674% complete
View this month »
2455
2456
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
There are tents here, but the architect perfectly realized the vision of the sea.
June 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What an apt creation for the marina.
June 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2024
Jen
ace
Well-captured 😀
June 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Dreamy!!
June 27th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh lovely
June 27th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very lovely capture & pov
June 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very cool design
June 27th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture of lines, shapes
June 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and structure.
June 27th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I like the shapes and lines you've capture. Rain?
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close