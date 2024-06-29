Previous
A roof made of huge sails. by robz
Photo 2462

A roof made of huge sails.

An interesting idea for the roof of the marina..
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
674% complete

vaidas ace
There are tents here, but the architect perfectly realized the vision of the sea.
June 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What an apt creation for the marina.
June 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2024  
Jen ace
Well-captured 😀
June 27th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Dreamy!!
June 27th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh lovely
June 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very lovely capture & pov
June 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very cool design
June 27th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture of lines, shapes
June 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and structure.
June 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
I like the shapes and lines you've capture. Rain?
June 27th, 2024  
