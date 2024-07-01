Previous
Under the bridge again and head for home.. by robz
Under the bridge again and head for home..

A couple of people have asked how these were done so I thought I'd show a before and an after combo. Sometimes, the colours work well with the negative button - sometimes they don't...... :)
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Cliff McFarlane ace
This is working well
June 29th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
June 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see he comparison.
June 29th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
They do here
June 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I like the combo but I am still not sure of the process.
June 29th, 2024  
KV ace
The blues turn into orangey colors… nice!
June 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne. It probably depends on your editing program. Mine is really old but it does have a "Negative" option that inverts the colours. You may then need to do a bit of fiddling with the individual saturations to make it work. Some work, some don't. Hope this helps if you want to have a play. Cheers Rob
June 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
June 29th, 2024  
