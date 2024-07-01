Sign up
Previous
Photo 2464
Under the bridge again and head for home..
A couple of people have asked how these were done so I thought I'd show a before and an after combo. Sometimes, the colours work well with the negative button - sometimes they don't...... :)
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
8
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3518
photos
136
followers
107
following
675% complete
View this month »
2457
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Cliff McFarlane
ace
This is working well
June 29th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot like it👍😊
June 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see he comparison.
June 29th, 2024
Bill Davidson
They do here
June 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I like the combo but I am still not sure of the process.
June 29th, 2024
KV
ace
The blues turn into orangey colors… nice!
June 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Hi Suzanne. It probably depends on your editing program. Mine is really old but it does have a "Negative" option that inverts the colours. You may then need to do a bit of fiddling with the individual saturations to make it work. Some work, some don't. Hope this helps if you want to have a play. Cheers Rob
June 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Hi Suzanne and KV. This is pretty easy. But it probably depends on your editing program as to how yours functions. Mine is really old but it does have a "Negative" option that inverts the colours. You may then need to do a bit of fiddling with the individual saturations to make it work. Some work, some don't. Hope this helps if you want to have a play. Cheers Rob
@ankers70
@kvphoto
June 29th, 2024
