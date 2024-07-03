Sign up
Previous
Photo 2466
Lines and shapes #2
But can you see the shapes.... :)
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
11
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
So many of them! What a beautiful sight!
July 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
Wonderful abstract!
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful monochrome!
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So many shapes and patterns.
July 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
July 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
An amazing sight!
July 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lots of shapes & patterns!
July 1st, 2024
KV
ace
Wow!
July 1st, 2024
Bill Davidson
Wonderful….
July 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I can see diamonds and rhombus everywhere.....
July 1st, 2024
