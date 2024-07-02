Previous
Lines and shapes #1 by robz
Lines and shapes #1

We heard the colony before we saw it...
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Bats ahoy!
June 30th, 2024  
Marvelous edit!
June 30th, 2024  
So much fun!
June 30th, 2024  
Oh my goodness. This is so effective.
June 30th, 2024  
Oh wow!
June 30th, 2024  
cool look
June 30th, 2024  
