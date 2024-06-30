Previous
Looking back.. by robz
Photo 2463

Looking back..

From the boardwalk, across The Broadwater to the Marina..
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
674% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
June 28th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
I love these images that you're taking and processing. How do you do it.
June 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super image!
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This works so well.
June 28th, 2024  
KV ace
Very cool.
June 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@clifford Hi Cliff - I never actually set out to do them. I just take normal pics of whatever appeals at the time. Then, when I look at them some of them just suit the negative format. I find it's an edit that only works for some shots - but then it can be a much more interesting image. The blues and blacks in this series really converted well. Cheers Rob.
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise