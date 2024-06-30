Sign up
Previous
Photo 2463
Looking back..
From the boardwalk, across The Broadwater to the Marina..
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
7
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3517
photos
136
followers
107
following
674% complete
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 28th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I love these images that you're taking and processing. How do you do it.
June 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Super image!
June 28th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This works so well.
June 28th, 2024
KV
ace
Very cool.
June 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@clifford
Hi Cliff - I never actually set out to do them. I just take normal pics of whatever appeals at the time. Then, when I look at them some of them just suit the negative format. I find it's an edit that only works for some shots - but then it can be a much more interesting image. The blues and blacks in this series really converted well. Cheers Rob.
June 28th, 2024
