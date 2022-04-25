Previous
Why does it do that? by robz
Photo 1941

Why does it do that?

Why is the sky always paler within the rainbow rather than outside the rainbow.....
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Rob Z

Diana ace
Great close up of the shroom! No idea about the rainbow, but someone here will know for sure ;-)
April 29th, 2022  
