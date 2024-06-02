Previous
A variety of shots.... by robz
A variety of shots....

from various spots around our funny little farm. We fell in love with the bits which had never been farmed - because they are sheer rock...
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
A stunning monochrome image
May 31st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
May 31st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely low key b&w
May 31st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your 'funny little farm' sounds absolutely delightful. Did you ever read 'old Comfort Farm' by Stella Gibbons? Very funny!
May 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful low-key image
June 1st, 2024  
