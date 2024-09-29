Previous
Springtime Flowers #15 by robz
Springtime Flowers #15

Last of the flowers. One of many, many types of Aust native pea plants found on the Granite Belt. What is interesting to me is that they aren't all yellow, which is the colour I associate with them.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
September 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Nice one! I call this egg and bacon plant but not sure if it's the same one??
September 28th, 2024  
