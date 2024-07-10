Sign up
Photo 2473
Lines and shapes #9
Many thanks for all of your kind comments on the coloured mountain range. It's always nice to know that other people like an end result. :) This one is just SOOC
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
8
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3529
photos
136
followers
108
following
677% complete
View this month »
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
July 8th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice shadows and capture
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes.
July 8th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
What interesting shapes. I can see birds in the leaf and shadow
July 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice shadows and shapes with an air of mystery
July 8th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice deep earthy tones.
July 8th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely dark tones here Rob
July 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Its warm and cozy, just like fall. I think I can smell pumpkin spice. Fav.
July 8th, 2024
