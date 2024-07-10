Previous
Lines and shapes #9 by robz
Photo 2473

Lines and shapes #9

Many thanks for all of your kind comments on the coloured mountain range. It's always nice to know that other people like an end result. :) This one is just SOOC
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
677% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant
July 8th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice shadows and capture
July 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
July 8th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
What interesting shapes. I can see birds in the leaf and shadow
July 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice shadows and shapes with an air of mystery
July 8th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice deep earthy tones.
July 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely dark tones here Rob
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Its warm and cozy, just like fall. I think I can smell pumpkin spice. Fav.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise