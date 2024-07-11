Previous
Lines and shapes #10 by robz
Photo 2474

Lines and shapes #10

This series could be never ending! When you start looking there are so many interesting lines and shapes.....
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
KV ace
Nice cool tones… is this underwater?
July 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@kvphoto Hi KV. It does look like it could be a soft coral or tubeworm. But, it is actually a close up of a strange fungi on a forest floor. :)
July 9th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Ah, it looks very much like orchid roots!
July 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Interesting how we all try to make sense of these patterns. I thought a close up of lichen or fungi. I love this series, Rob.
July 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Amazing … mysterious
July 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Looks underwater, interesting patterns
July 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
July 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
@ankers70 Lol Suzanne - thanks so much for your nice comment - this seems to be another subject area which really is never-ending. And it gives lots of chances to play with different effects too - lots of fun! Cheers Rob
July 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Interesting. I also thought it was some sort of coral. Finding out it is a fungi made it even more interesting. Great find.
July 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shapes.
July 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Very interesting... what type of grass is that?
July 9th, 2024  
