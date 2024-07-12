Previous
Definitely not SOOC Shapes and Colours #1
Definitely not SOOC Shapes and Colours #1

12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Wow!! I really like this one. Great edit and candidate for ETSOOI
July 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Very nice!
July 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
July 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
July 10th, 2024  
