Definity not SOOC. Shapes and Colours #2 by robz
Photo 2476

Definity not SOOC. Shapes and Colours #2

With an unknown small red extra left in for fun.... :)
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic 👍😊
July 11th, 2024  
Kate ace
Great result
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. This looks like the cyanotypes that JackieR and I did today.
July 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely image!
July 11th, 2024  
KV ace
The red thing at the top almost looks like a mushroom… overall it looks like grasses but then it looks like a bunched fabric curtain at the top… this is twisting my mind a bit but it is very cool and interesting.
July 11th, 2024  
