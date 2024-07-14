Previous
Definitely not SOOC. Shapes and Colours #3 by robz
Definitely not SOOC. Shapes and Colours #3

An alternative Aussie bushscape.
14th July 2024

Rob Z



Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
Rob, this is so good! And somehow it brings out the essence of the bush! Can I ask what you did to get this?
July 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
wow crazy editing , enjoy Rob
July 12th, 2024  
Rob Z
@ankers70 Hi Suzanne. I'm glad you liked this one. When I finished it I felt it was sort of a mental image of after a bushfire....
It was pretty easy to do because I started with a coloured image taken with the "Illustration" setting on my camera. That gave the basic pared back structure. An inversion altered the greens etc and blackened the trunks to give the basic colours. I just then fiddled with the contast and saturation of the highlights, midtones and shadows. I like them because you never know what you're going to end up with!! Cheers Rob
July 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo like it👍😊
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
I really like this one!
July 12th, 2024  
