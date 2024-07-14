Sign up
Previous
Photo 2477
Definitely not SOOC. Shapes and Colours #3
An alternative Aussie bushscape.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Suzanne
ace
Rob, this is so good! And somehow it brings out the essence of the bush! Can I ask what you did to get this?
July 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
wow crazy editing , enjoy Rob
July 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Hi Suzanne. I'm glad you liked this one. When I finished it I felt it was sort of a mental image of after a bushfire....
It was pretty easy to do because I started with a coloured image taken with the "Illustration" setting on my camera. That gave the basic pared back structure. An inversion altered the greens etc and blackened the trunks to give the basic colours. I just then fiddled with the contast and saturation of the highlights, midtones and shadows. I like them because you never know what you're going to end up with!! Cheers Rob
July 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo like it👍😊
July 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I really like this one!
July 12th, 2024
