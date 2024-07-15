Sign up
Photo 2478
Definitely not SOOC - Shapes and Colours #4
With shadows and reflections on the dam. The growth on top of the water is a small native floating plant which the ducks like to eat.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
4
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3534
photos
136
followers
108
following
678% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Super interesting
July 13th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Really interesting image. I like the monochrome and the pattern of the azolla(?) and the tree. The geometry of the solar panels is a nice contrast.
July 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic like it👍😊
July 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Intriguing shot. Looks like an edit but it’s not?
July 13th, 2024
