Definitely not SOOC - Shapes and Colours #4 by robz
Definitely not SOOC - Shapes and Colours #4

With shadows and reflections on the dam. The growth on top of the water is a small native floating plant which the ducks like to eat.
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Super interesting
July 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Really interesting image. I like the monochrome and the pattern of the azolla(?) and the tree. The geometry of the solar panels is a nice contrast.
July 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic like it👍😊
July 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Intriguing shot. Looks like an edit but it’s not?
July 13th, 2024  
