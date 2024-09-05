Previous
Taken from the CBD area of Brisbane - looking West to the mountains.
Taken from the CBD area of Brisbane - looking West to the mountains.

Brisbane is not a huge city - it's easy to escape to the country. The radiating spikes near the tree are above one of the main footy stadiums in the city.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Nicely seen
September 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good one Rob. Great silhouettes. Non Australians might need an explanation of footy, LOL.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes and nice colours.
September 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colours & silhouettes!
September 4th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the strong shapes of the silhouettes against the sky
September 4th, 2024  
