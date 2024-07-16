Sign up
Previous
Photo 2479
Definitely not SOOC #5 Shapes and Colours
Rocks and stunted Eucalypts at Girraween NP on The Granite Belt. Excitement plus up here this week - snow is a possibility! :)
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C
ace
Lovely shapes and colors
July 14th, 2024
