There's that umbrella again... by robz
Photo 2514

There's that umbrella again...

used so differently by two delightfully different people....
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
Super shots and reflections
August 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun shots and prop.
August 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
August 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What a great location for a play with reflections!
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, lots of fun!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's a great theme! Very nice captures.
August 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fun shots. Were they asked to pose with it?
August 19th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
very cool , love it
August 19th, 2024  
