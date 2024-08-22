Sign up
Previous
Photo 2515
A day, and night, at The Ekka.
Now officially known as The Royal Queensland Show, previously known as The Brisbane Exhibition, and shortened by the public (of course, just because!) to The Ekka!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
7
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca
ace
Nice one! Full of colour
August 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
top class fireworks
August 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome capture!
August 20th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Don't you just love the way our language works! It's full of starbursts and fireworks just like your pic.
August 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture
August 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
August 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
We loved the EKKA when we were in Brisbane, girls still talking about it, 18 years on!!!
August 20th, 2024
