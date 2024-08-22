Previous
A day, and night, at The Ekka. by robz
Photo 2515

A day, and night, at The Ekka.

Now officially known as The Royal Queensland Show, previously known as The Brisbane Exhibition, and shortened by the public (of course, just because!) to The Ekka!
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Nice one! Full of colour
August 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
top class fireworks
August 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Awesome capture!
August 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Don't you just love the way our language works! It's full of starbursts and fireworks just like your pic.
August 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture
August 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
August 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
We loved the EKKA when we were in Brisbane, girls still talking about it, 18 years on!!!
August 20th, 2024  
