Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2516
A different pov to our normal ground viewpoint.
These were taken from the 19th floor of one of the adjacent residential buildings. It was interesting to see the slightly different outcomes, with the ground lighting also being caught. :)
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3573
photos
135
followers
110
following
689% complete
View this month »
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite spectacular especially from your interesting viewpoint.
August 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pics, must have been fun to watch
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Quite a show, you must have an excellent view from your vantage point.
August 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
August 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic captures!
August 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Fab
August 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful results!
August 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close