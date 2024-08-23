Previous
A different pov to our normal ground viewpoint. by robz
A different pov to our normal ground viewpoint.

These were taken from the 19th floor of one of the adjacent residential buildings. It was interesting to see the slightly different outcomes, with the ground lighting also being caught. :)
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Quite spectacular especially from your interesting viewpoint.
August 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pics, must have been fun to watch
August 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Quite a show, you must have an excellent view from your vantage point.
August 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
August 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic captures!
August 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Fab
August 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful results!
August 21st, 2024  
