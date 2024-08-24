A few of the many things to be enjoyed at the Ekka.

Crosswise: Woodchop showing 4 types of events and the very handy beer/wine bar, marvellous finches, Anna petting the biggest sheep on Earth, Errol with his dream tractor, one of many incredible quilts, a cool pottery hare, one of many decorated cakes, another decorated cake - a dog which could not be ignored, a native floral display. Unfortunately it was too wet for us to see the ring events, and I have no photos of side show alley as I hate it, and I have no photos of the showbag pavillion as the little boys weren't with us, and I have no photos of the food, wine, meat, beer, seafood, condiments, chocolates etc pavillion as we were too busy tasting and eating... :)