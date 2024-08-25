A nod to the past...

Previous
In 2 ways. A trip away to celebrate our 45th wedding anniversary and also a detour past the Somerset Dam. This dam was engineered by my Grandfather many years ago.. Today it acts as both a water storage and a recreational swimming and boating area.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard
Nice
August 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne
Great to get out on the road and especially for a grand event such as a 45th anniversary. Congratulations! And how great to see your grandfather's work still providing for water needs and recreation!
August 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca
I love that, what fabulous personal history.
August 23rd, 2024  
Mags
What a great tidbit of history and capture! Happy anniversary too. =)
August 23rd, 2024  
