Previous
Photo 2518
A nod to the past...
In 2 ways. A trip away to celebrate our 45th wedding anniversary and also a detour past the Somerset Dam. This dam was engineered by my Grandfather many years ago.. Today it acts as both a water storage and a recreational swimming and boating area.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3575
photos
136
followers
110
following
689% complete
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great to get out on the road and especially for a grand event such as a 45th anniversary. Congratulations! And how great to see your grandfather's work still providing for water needs and recreation!
August 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I love that, what fabulous personal history.
August 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a great tidbit of history and capture! Happy anniversary too. =)
August 23rd, 2024
